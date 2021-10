3M Company, an American manufacturing corporation, is requesting that Austin City Council rezone an undeveloped 5.58-acre property located at 11705 Research Blvd. The rezoning passed on first reading as part of the consent agenda, which requests removing the conditional overlay and effectively rezoning the property to a limited industrial services district. 3M Company owns the undeveloped property and is requesting to add office space on it. The property is surrounded by 3M office parks to the north and south; Research Boulevard and SH 183 to the south; and a pawn shop, single-family housing and another office park to the west. The rezoning is consistent with surrounding uses, according to a letter sent to the housing and planning department from a representative of the applicant.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO