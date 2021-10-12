CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Are You A Capital Region Expert? Name Our Favorite Landmarks In These Satellite Snaps

By Matty Jeff
Put your Capital Region smarts to the test and see if you can identify the local landmarks in these photos taken from space. Sometimes a different perspective gives you a whole new level of appreciation for what is around you. And just the fact that many of our Albany area landmarks can be seen from space using modern technology is pretty mindblowing. It makes what may seem like small parts of our lives seem a little more significant. So let's have a little fun taking a new birds-eye view of some of our most popular Capital Region destinations and see if you can identify each one!

