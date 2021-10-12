CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support Worker

 10 days ago
Service: Integrated Adults & Community Services

Section: Older People & Hospital Social Work Services

Location: Llys Elian, Colwyn Bay

Salary: G02 £18,933 - £19,312 per annum pro rata

Hours and Basis: Casual

Welsh Language Skills: Desirable

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Christine Williams, Manager, 01492577749, Christine.williams@conwy.gov.uk

Llys Elian is a 27 bedded residential home for older people with Dementia, there are three permanent living houses, one respite house and a day centre.

To support the service we are looking to appoint two support workers on a casual basis.

Your role will be to offer practical and emotional support to individual’s with all aspects of daily living tasks such as personal care, maintaining independence, hobbies and life skills. You will be expected to be a good communicator and will be involved in communicating with a variety of people from individuals, families and friends as well as other care professionals such as GP’s and Social workers.

You will be expected to work as part of a team to maintain and improve individual’s wellbeing – reporting concerns to senior staff and managers.

The ideal candidates would be empathetic, and passionate about delivering excellent care.

The ability to communicate in English is essential and the ability to converse at ease in Welsh is desirable.

You will be required to undertake a Disclosure check by the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Conwy is committed to equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from all sections of our community. There is an option for disabled people to apply on different formats. Please contact the HR Team on 01492 576129 for further advice.

Candidates must complete our application form to be considered. CVs by themselves will not be accepted. If you have not received an interview invitation within three weeks of the closing date, you must assume that you have not been short listed for interview.

Conwy is committed to safeguarding. Qualifications and references will be verified.

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Young people’s mental health is finally getting the attention it needs

The COVID-19 pandemic, a UNICEF report and a review of the latest research all highlight the urgent need for better prevention and treatment of youth anxiety and depression. You have full access to this article via your institution. Worldwide, at least 13% of people between the ages of 10 and...
KIDS
