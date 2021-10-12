Support Worker

Service: Integrated Adults & Community Services

Section: Older People & Hospital Social Work Services

Location: Llys Elian, Colwyn Bay

Salary: G02 £18,933 - £19,312 per annum pro rata

Hours and Basis: Casual

Welsh Language Skills: Desirable

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Christine Williams, Manager, 01492577749, Christine.williams@conwy.gov.uk

Llys Elian is a 27 bedded residential home for older people with Dementia, there are three permanent living houses, one respite house and a day centre.

To support the service we are looking to appoint two support workers on a casual basis.

Your role will be to offer practical and emotional support to individual’s with all aspects of daily living tasks such as personal care, maintaining independence, hobbies and life skills. You will be expected to be a good communicator and will be involved in communicating with a variety of people from individuals, families and friends as well as other care professionals such as GP’s and Social workers.

You will be expected to work as part of a team to maintain and improve individual’s wellbeing – reporting concerns to senior staff and managers.

The ideal candidates would be empathetic, and passionate about delivering excellent care.

The ability to communicate in English is essential and the ability to converse at ease in Welsh is desirable.

You will be required to undertake a Disclosure check by the Disclosure & Barring Service.

