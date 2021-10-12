Creative Support is a high quality provider of support to individuals with a wide range of care needs including learning disabilities, mental health and other needs. We are looking for an Activity Coordinator to join our staff team at The Laurels Care Home in Carlisle.

We are looking for caring, reliable and positive individuals to build on our existing team of experienced support staff providing care to older adults living in a Residential Care Home in Carlisle. We currently support 22 residents, with some individuals who have dementia. The service focuses on promoting independence, maintaining dignity, encouraging inclusion and supporting general health and wellbeing in a positive manner. As an Activity Coordinator you will assist service users by running morning and afternoon activity sessions. Activities are tailored to our residents but can include musical acts, days out, exercise classes, visitors from the community, arts and crafts, the possibilities are endless!

Main Duties of our Activity Co-ordinator;

Supporting our residents and encouraging them to partake in activities,

Producing and updating an activity planner for the home and working to a set activities budget,

Organising birthday surprises for our residents,

Ensuring everything is organised for planned activities, events, performers and coordinating days out,

Liaising with external companies and performers from the local community to organise days out/events at the home,

Assisting with lunch and dinner duties (when necessary),

Organising one to ones with our residents; this might involve reminiscing tools, puzzles, reading or just a cup of tea and a chat,

Updating paper work, care plans, activity notes and managing emails,

Supporting the home with their social media channels as required,

We are looking for a person who is passionate in working with older adults and who wants to make a positive difference, by contributing to and providing the best care possible at all times. We want someone who is a creative thinker with plenty of ideas, someone with a can do attitude that has a good sense of humor to actively encourage residents to participate in activities.

Two part time posts available, working 10.30am- 6.00pm, 3 days per week (22.5 hours per week) or 10.30-6.00pm 2 days per week (15 hours per week). The service is on a main public transport route and the hours are perfect for anyone seeking part time, guaranteed hours.

Employee pay and benefits:

Permanent guaranteed hours,

Pension scheme,

Retail and leisure discounts,

Staff wellbeing scheme,

Uniform,

Ongoing Training and Development opportunities,

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

Please note - from 16th November 2021, it is a legal requirement that we only employ people in our Care Homes who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Evidence of vaccination needs to be demonstrated by way of the NHS app. All applicants who are not yet vaccinated must have had their first vaccine dose on or before 16th Sep in order to comply with the 16th November deadline. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed with your application otherwise.