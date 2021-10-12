CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Activity Coordinator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX149_0cPE7V1z00

Creative Support is a high quality provider of support to individuals with a wide range of care needs including learning disabilities, mental health and other needs. We are looking for an Activity Coordinator to join our staff team at The Laurels Care Home in Carlisle.

We are looking for caring, reliable and positive individuals to build on our existing team of experienced support staff providing care to older adults living in a Residential Care Home in Carlisle. We currently support 22 residents, with some individuals who have dementia. The service focuses on promoting independence, maintaining dignity, encouraging inclusion and supporting general health and wellbeing in a positive manner. As an Activity Coordinator you will assist service users by running morning and afternoon activity sessions. Activities are tailored to our residents but can include musical acts, days out, exercise classes, visitors from the community, arts and crafts, the possibilities are endless!

Main Duties of our Activity Co-ordinator;

  • Supporting our residents and encouraging them to partake in activities,
  • Producing and updating an activity planner for the home and working to a set activities budget,
  • Organising birthday surprises for our residents,
  • Ensuring everything is organised for planned activities, events, performers and coordinating days out,
  • Liaising with external companies and performers from the local community to organise days out/events at the home,
  • Assisting with lunch and dinner duties (when necessary),
  • Organising one to ones with our residents; this might involve reminiscing tools, puzzles, reading or just a cup of tea and a chat,
  • Updating paper work, care plans, activity notes and managing emails,
  • Supporting the home with their social media channels as required,

We are looking for a person who is passionate in working with older adults and who wants to make a positive difference, by contributing to and providing the best care possible at all times. We want someone who is a creative thinker with plenty of ideas, someone with a can do attitude that has a good sense of humor to actively encourage residents to participate in activities.

Two part time posts available, working 10.30am- 6.00pm, 3 days per week (22.5 hours per week) or 10.30-6.00pm 2 days per week (15 hours per week). The service is on a main public transport route and the hours are perfect for anyone seeking part time, guaranteed hours.

Employee pay and benefits:

  • Permanent guaranteed hours,
  • Pension scheme,
  • Retail and leisure discounts,
  • Staff wellbeing scheme,
  • Uniform,
  • Ongoing Training and Development opportunities,

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

Please note - from 16th November 2021, it is a legal requirement that we only employ people in our Care Homes who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Evidence of vaccination needs to be demonstrated by way of the NHS app. All applicants who are not yet vaccinated must have had their first vaccine dose on or before 16th Sep in order to comply with the 16th November deadline. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed with your application otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Learner Behaviour Coordinator

We have an exciting opportunity for a Behaviour Coordinator, responsible for ensuring learner safety, and behaviour in and around the campus. You will become part of the wider College family receiving ongoing support for your personal & professional development, which includes a College Course Contribution Voucher of £250 for all staff, 25% tuition discount for immediate family of SGS employees, and up to 75% fee discounts with University of Gloucestershire.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Holidays Compliance Coordinator

Reporting to the Area Manager, you’ll support your regional team to ensure we’re 100% compliant, meeting our legal requirements as well as adhering to our systems and processes. Co-ordinating our purchase orders, assisting with exciting new projects and helping to develop our holidays offer is the core tasks for this role.
The Guardian

Academy Access Arrangements Coordinator - Term Time

Coastal Academies Trust is looking to appoint an Examination Access Arrangement Assessor to work with our excellent SEN teams across three secondary schools in Thanet. The successful candidate should possess a qualification in Assessment for Examination Access (Level 7) as well as having a basic teaching qualification with experience of working with young people.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Fundraising & Events Coordinator

The successful candidate will deliver all aspects of hospice led events, in line with the fundraising strategy. They will be a key member of the fundraising team, supporting the planning and delivery of hospice fundraising events. This is an extremely broad-ranging, hands-on role. The post holder must be able to prioritise multiple tasks and projects and work flexibly including evening and weekends as required.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Learning Disabilities#Disability#Creative Support#The Laurels Care Home#Activity Co
The Guardian

Community Education Coordinator - Newcastle

Location: Newcastle - office or home based with travel to schools and other educational venues. Salary: £21,840 pro rata (£17,472) Driving - You must be able to drive for this role due to the travel. Could you ensure our community education service is delivered effectively, consistently, and exceeds quality standards?
JOBS
Estes Park Trail Gazette

EPNRC fundraising for Diversity Engagement Coordinator

The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC) is leading an initiative to secure a Diversity Engagement Coordinator (DEC) for the Estes Valley. This position would run the Community Diversity Engagement program under the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC). They will help connect the over 70 Estes Valley nonprofits to our community’s diverse and historically underserved populations.
ESTES PARK, CO
The Guardian

External Liaison Coordinator - Performance

Working closely with the Programme Director, the External Liaison Coordinator will provide important support to teams in the organisation and delivery of activities of the Performance programme. The Performance programme at Central Saint Martins takes a radical, interdisciplinary, experimental and frequently collaborative approach to performance-making. The work produced is political,...
EDUCATION
Maui News

Nonprofit hires new research coordinator

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council recently announced that Jill Wirt has joined its staff as project and research coordinator. Wirt will manage the nonprofit’s “Reef Friendly Landscaping” project in South Maui, which aims to encourage resorts, hotels, golf courses, businesses and homeowners to move away from synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides that cause harm to Maui’s nearshore coral reefs and populations of native fish and marine wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
West Hawaii Today

Nonprofit welcomes development coordinator

Donkey Mill Art Center recently announced brought on Sonia Nelson as its first development coordinator, a role that was designed and created to assist the organization with the many layers and aspects of fundraising, membership and grant processes. Nelson brings extensive knowledge and experience in nonprofit development, evaluation, and a...
CHARITIES
Franklin News Post

Ferguson named YMCA branch coordinator

The Franklin County Family YMCA recently announced that Stephanie Ferguson will be its new branch coordinator at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. “As a native of Franklin County, I am elated to join the YMCA family. This county is full of amazing people and endless opportunities to help them with a healthy life and community engagement,” Ferguson said. “This is a great branch with great members and great faculty. I’m really honored to be here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Niles Daily Star

New YMCA marketing coordinator ready to serve community

BERRIEN COUNTY — A local nonprofit organization’s latest hire is no stranger to the community. Former news journalist Alexandra Newman is settling into her new role as the YMCA of Greater Michiana’s marketing coordinator. An Ohio native, Newman was a news reporter for the St. Joseph-based Herald-Palladium for four years...
MICHIANA, MI
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy