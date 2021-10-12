Rocker Listeners Score With Funny T-Shirt Meme Punchlines

Lowell George and Little Feat were Jimmy Page's #1 choice for best American band in 1975. Their latest tour brings them to the Kalamazoo State Theatre in 2022. Sometimes getting fired can be the best thing that could ever happen. Frank Zappa famously terminated Lowell George from the Mothers of Invention in 1969, telling him to go start a band of his own. Their former boss helped the slide guitarist and three other Mothers get a record deal and the band immediately started crafting their own unique blend of music. Named after George's diminutive tootsies (but with an "a," like the Beatles), Little Feat "took California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, stirred it into a rich gumbo, and has been leading people in joyful dance ever since."

