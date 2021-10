Have you ever wanted to spend a night in a treehouse? Not quite camping, but more adventurous than a hotel? If so, TreeHouse Point is the spot to indulge your fantasy, and just about a half-hour drive from Seattle. Pete Nelson of the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters created this alternative lodging experience in 2006, and it has become a destination for those seeking a retreat from the fast lane, a romantic interlude or a base for an adventurous vacation. Treat yourself to a view of Snoqualmie Falls 7 miles away. The falls are 268 feet high, higher than Niagara Falls. The viewing platform is close to the parking lot and wheelchair friendly. In warmer months, float the Snoqualmie River beginning in Fall City, where you can visit Snofalls Lavender Farm, or head to Tiger Mountain to do some paragliding from Poo Poo Point.

