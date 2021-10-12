CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projects Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
Projects Manager

We are Business Disability Forum. We believe the 26 million people in the UK and over 1 billion people worldwide with disabilities and long-term conditions enhance the social and economic health of our societies. We help remove barriers in business structures and Government that prevent disabled people from thriving and making their contribution to the world.

We are unique. There are many great disability charities and disabled persons’ organisations. Our niche is our expertise in disability as it affects business.

The role

We are looking for a Project Manager who can work across teams to help design and manage the creation of new products and services that will -enable organisations in our membership and beyond, hire and retain talented disabled employees and serve disabled customers, consumers and service users better.

The requirement

Experience

  • Project management of cross team multi-disciplinary projects. (A & I.)
  • Experience of delivering high quality projects on time and within budget. (A & I.)
  • Ability to persuade, and enable others to meet project milestones and deadlines
  • Excellent time management and prioritisation to deliver work on time (A, I & T).

How to apply

Applications should be by CV and a supporting statement, of up to 400 words, detailing why you think you would be suitable for the role. If you require any adjustments to the application process please contact Barnaby Powell as set out below. Applications should be addressed to Barnaby Powell, HR & Office Manager, Business Disability Forum, Nutmeg House, 60 Gainsford Street, London SE1 2NY.

  • Closing date for applications: Sunday, 7 November 2021.
  • First interviews are planned for the 17 & 18 November 2021.
  • Second interviews are likely to take place in the week commencing 22 November 2021.

Business Disability Forum is committed to ensuring that all its information, products and services are as accessible as possible to everyone.

If you wish to discuss anything in regards to accessibility or if you require alternative formats please contact Barnaby Powell by email at barnabyp@businessdisabilityforum.org.uk or by telephone on 020-7403-3020.

For further information on Business Disability Forum please refer to our website.

Equal opportunities

We are committed to becoming disability-smart and an employer of choice irrespective of race (which includes colour, nationality and ethnic or national origins), sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital or civil partnership status, age, disability, or pregnancy and maternity. The ethical and business case of ensuring that our workforce is representative of wider society is at the heart of what we do. When we are recruiting, disabled candidates who meet all of the essential criteria will be offered an interview.

