Business Support Officer

Service: Integrated Adults and Community Services

Section: Business Support & Transformation

Location: Coed Pella, Colwyn Bay

Salary: G03 - £19,698 – £20,092 per annum

Hours and Basis: 37 hours per week, Permanent

Welsh Language Skills: Desirable

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Julie Williams, Senior Administrator & Service Liaison Officer, 01492575749 or by an email.

We are seeking an enthusiastic individual to provide administrative support within the Business and Transformation Support Team. The post will be based within the Data Team.

You will need effective organisational skills, good experience of IT applications, and excellent communication skills. You will be expected to input data. You will have been educated to GCSE or equivalent standard and have the drive and energy to ensure a high quality service. A high level of integrity and confidentiality is required owing to the sensitive nature of the Service area.

An ability to converse at ease with customers and reply to simple correspondence in English is essential and desirable in Welsh and we actively encourage applicants with Welsh fluency.

Conwy is committed to equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from all sections of our community. There is an option for disabled people to apply on different formats. Please contact the HR Team on 01492 576129 for further advice.

Candidates must complete our application form to be considered. CVs by themselves will not be accepted. If you have not received an interview invitation within three weeks of the closing date, you must assume that you have not been short listed for interview.

Conwy is committed to safeguarding. Qualifications and references will be verified.