SAN JOSE (KPIX) — After nearly two decades, the days may be numbered for the statue of a 19th-century San Jose city mayor. The Arts Commission has unanimously approved the removal of the controversial Thomas Fallon statue in downtown San Jose, clearing a major hurdle, and paving the way for a council vote next month. The vote on Monday by the commission, follows the Art Committee vote in May, which also recommended its removal. Link: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/05/06/san-jose-arts-committee-votes-to-remove-controversial-statue-thomas-fallon/ Commissioners cited the “deep turmoil” the statue is causing within the community, and was now an “unwelcome symbol”. Mayor Sam Liccardo, who penned a blog post in...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO