DailyMailTV EXCLUSIVE: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz say being on Vanderpump Rules is like 'going to therapy on TV' ... as Sandoval reveals he and Jax Taylor are in 'different places'

By Emily Schwartz For Dailymailtv
 7 days ago

Reality TV's favorite duo, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, toasted to season nine of Vanderpump Rules during an exclusive chat with DailyMailTV.

While the pair knocked back quite a few drinks from their new whiskey brand - Toms' Good Lovin' - they opened up about what it's been like to film the Bravo series for all these years, likening it to 'going to therapy on TV.'

A lot has changed since season eight, which saw the departure of several longtime cast members including Jax Taylor - who Sandoval admitted he no longer speaks to.

Cheers! Reality TV's favorite duo, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, toasted to season nine of Vanderpump Rules during an exclusive chat with DailyMailTV

The new season of Vanderpump Rules kicked off this month following a long production delay due to COVID-19.

'Obviously we were worried about, you know, is this show going to come back? What is it going to come back like? Because there was so much uncertainty and unknowns when it came to this pandemic and COVID,' Tom Sandoval reflected.

While the uncertainty of the pandemic was stressful, the boys made the best of the situation finding an unexpected silver lining to the downtime.

'We were on the treadmill for like a good nine years there,' Tom Schwartz said. 'It was incredible, it was an awesome wave. [It] was nice to sort of hop off for a second, just chill out, reconnect with friends and family.'

One former pal Sandoval didn't reconnect with was Jax Taylor. 'I don't really talk to Jax too much anymore,' he revealed. 'I mean, we're just at very different points in our lives. We're both really busy.'

The new season will see Lisa Vanderpump at the helm once more alongside the Toms, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay and newcomer fiance Brock Davies, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett.

However, several familiar faces - Stassi Schroeder Clark, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright - did not return for season nine.

'Those are our friends and, you know, I miss them,' Schwartz said.

'It changed things,' Sandoval revealed. 'With the old cast you have all of the great drama and antics that they bring to the show, the dynamic,' Sandoval said. 'And then also, it was like to a certain point, it felt like it was hard to really speak your mind because it's like if you said one thing to somebody, it's like you got seven people coming at you. It felt a little mafia-ish.'
'It's very it's very raw and it's sincere,' Schwartz added. 'It sucks in the moment when you're in the trenches. Ultimately it is productive and constructive. It's like going to therapy on national TV, right?'
'We always have to bring up the one thing we don't want to bring up to the one person you don't want to bring it up to,' Sandoval continued.

The pair, both 38, have been through quite a lot together since the show premiered in 2013.

'You know, if you're going to give Katie a ring, make sure it's not on a string,' Schwartz joked looking back to earlier seasons. The quip, of course, in reference to his infamous and awkward 'gift' of a ring on a necklace given to his now wife Katie.
Big time! This season will see the Toms embarking on their biggest business venture to date, opening up their own Los Angeles restaurant outside of the Vanderpump umbrella: Schwartz and Sandy's

This season will see the Toms embarking on their biggest business venture to date, opening up their own Los Angeles restaurant outside of the Vanderpump umbrella: Schwartz and Sandy's.

Lisa Vanderpump recently told DailyMailTV that she is very supportive of the pair branching out on their own, however, she wasn't sure how prepared they were to handle all that opening a restaurant entails.

'Obviously it's a big time commitment. You know, it's a big just overall energy commitment,' Sandoval said, brushing off Lisa's critique. 'That took a little bit of getting used to.'

Her blessing: Lisa Vanderpump recently told DailyMailTV that she is very supportive of the pair branching out on their own with opening Schwartz & Sandy's, however, she wasn't sure how prepared they were to handle all that opening a restaurant entails
'I started off pretty rough. I'm not going to lie. I think you were referring to me. I was a little shaky coming out of 2020. I really was. I came out of the gate slower than Sandoval.

'I felt foggy and I felt like I'm just a little dusty and rusty, but I think I got my mojo back,' he added with a smile. 'This is the highest stakes professional endeavor of my life. This is like the real deal. We're putting it all on the line, baring a little piece of our soul.'

The Toms are working with a big team to get Schwartz & Sandy's off the ground. While the details from the lighting concept to the menu are still being hammered out, one thing guaranteed to be on the menu is their new small batch bourbon and rye, Toms' Good Lovin'.

'It's bourbon blended with port wine,' Sandoval explained with Schwartz chiming in that the port adds 'just a little kiss, a little elegant kiss' at the finish.

A toast! The duo has just launched their own spirit brand, Toms' Good Lovin', featuring a small batch bourbon and rye
With hints of caramel, praline, raisins and vanilla, the spirits are good for sipping - as the Toms expertly demonstrated during their chat with DailyMailTV by refilling their tumblers multiple times with the amber liquid.

'If you don't take those guys seriously, I mean, come on, they have mustaches,' Sandoval giggled while showing off their mustachioed photo on the bottle's label as Schwartz added: 'We're having fun over here.'

Admittedly not experts at distilling and with no family background in crafting bourbons, the Toms promise their expertise as drinkers was more than enough to put together a bottle of booze that will not disappoint.

Tune into an all new season of Vanderpump Rules Tuesday nights on Bravo.

Watch what happens: Tune into an all new season of Vanderpump Rules Tuesday nights on Bravo

HollywoodLife

Lala Kent Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is ‘Not The Same’ Without Stassi, Kristen Or Jax

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent hopes her BFFs, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, return to the show one day. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 31, wishes she had pals Stassi Schroeder, 33, and Jax Taylor, 42, by her side this season, and while they aren’t going to be shown on the show this season after getting fired, she’s hopeful her friends will be back in the future. “We obviously miss them tremendously,” the new mom to daughter Ocean Emmett, 6 months, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during Travel & Give’s Travel with a Purpose fundraiser on Oct. 11 at TomTom in West Hollywood. “But, I think the show is great. I think we’re two episodes in. It’s absolutely fantastic and it’s deep. We’re back to the roots of the show and these relationships and friendships have so much history. We went two years pretty much without really deep diving into our issues, so it’s kind of like emotional vomit on the show this year.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Reveals Machine Gun Kelly Reached Out To Her Fiancé After Trashing Movie With Megan Fox

The premiere of Megan Fox’s latest movie, a crime thriller co-starring Bruce Willis, had a lot more drama to speak of besides what's in the actual movie. The director's fiancée, Lala Kent, who also stars in Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, was accused of shading the Jennifer's Body actress for not attending the event. Then Machine Gun Kelly got in some hot water for trashing the film's lack of, um, cinematic quality that same day. (Despite his criticisms, the rapper only had a brief role in the movie.) Nevertheless, Kent revealed that Machine Gun Kelly reached out to her fiancé, Randall Emmett, after the hoopla.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Reportedly Dumps Randall Emmett Amid Rumors That He Cheated On Her

Well that was fast. Just hours after we learned that Lala Kent has scrubbed all pictures of Randall Emmett from her Instagram, rumor’s are floating that this is indeed the end to the Vanderpump Rules stars’ relationship. It’s prolly a good thing then, that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would rather have dinner with […] The post Lala Kent Reportedly Dumps Randall Emmett Amid Rumors That He Cheated On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jax Taylor Isn’t Sure If He’s Allowed To Attend Lala Kent’s Wedding Since He’s Not On Vanderpump Rules Anymore

What happens to friendships forged in the soul-less pit of reality television?  Can they sustain once the spotlight that once glued two people together is gone?  It’s a dilemma for the purged cast of Vanderpump Rules, who suddenly have a Beverly Hills society wedding to attend, and a recent baby boom within the cast. Of […] The post Jax Taylor Isn’t Sure If He’s Allowed To Attend Lala Kent’s Wedding Since He’s Not On Vanderpump Rules Anymore appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney-Schwartz's House Is Fully Decked Out for Halloween

As we learned in 2019, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz get very into Halloween decor. Although Tom recently explained to BravoTV.com that the Vanderpump Rules couple's Valley Village home has a "laid back [and] cozy" vibe, when October rolls around, he and Katie work hard to transform their house into a perfectly spooky space.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
