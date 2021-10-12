Sessional Support Worker x 2

Service: Integrated Adult & Community Services

Section: Disability Resources, Children with Disabilities

Location: Canolfan Marl, Llandudno Junction

Salary: G03 £10,647 - £10,860 per annum

Hours and Basis: 20 hours per week, Permanent

Welsh Language Skills: Desirable

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Sonia Jones / Team Manager / 01492 577604 or by an email.

The Children with Disabilities Team delivers support to children and young people with disabilities either in their own homes or the community.

We are looking for candidates who have an ability to understand and support Children and Young People who have Complex support needs.

You will assist children and young people to work towards outcomes that allows their voice to be heard and supports them to develop skills towards their longer term future.

Candidates will have an ability to understand behaviours that challenge, understand the needs of children who have complex needs and are able to work as part of a team being proactive in putting in positive strategies to support the child or young person. Candidates will be able to plan and implement imaginative activities through play and promoting skills to interact with others.

Other duties include assisting children and young people who are unable to fully attend to their own personal care needs this may include manual handling.

Candidates will be able to work using their own initiative or work as part of a team, be prepared to undertake physical activity within the community, be able to follow procedures, take responsibility and manage any challenges in an appropriate manner is essential, as is an awareness of the issues that affect children with disabilities.

Due to the nature of service provision there will be a requirement to work unsocial hours, for which enhanced payments are made.

Due to the nature of the work, it will be necessary to obtain a satisfactory disclosure from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)

Conwy is committed to equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from all sections of our community. There is an option for disabled people to apply on different formats. Please contact the HR Team on 01492 576129 for further advice.

Candidates must complete our application form to be considered. CVs by themselves will not be accepted. If you have not received an interview invitation within three weeks of the closing date, you must assume that you have not been short listed for interview.

Conwy is committed to safeguarding. Qualifications and references will be verified.