CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Sessional Support Worker x 2

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agBSC_0cPE6EJ500

Service: Integrated Adult & Community Services

Section: Disability Resources, Children with Disabilities

Location: Canolfan Marl, Llandudno Junction

Salary: G03 £10,647 - £10,860 per annum

Hours and Basis: 20 hours per week, Permanent

Welsh Language Skills: Desirable

Manager details for informal discussion regarding the post: Sonia Jones / Team Manager / 01492 577604 or by an email.

The Children with Disabilities Team delivers support to children and young people with disabilities either in their own homes or the community.

We are looking for candidates who have an ability to understand and support Children and Young People who have Complex support needs.

You will assist children and young people to work towards outcomes that allows their voice to be heard and supports them to develop skills towards their longer term future.

Candidates will have an ability to understand behaviours that challenge, understand the needs of children who have complex needs and are able to work as part of a team being proactive in putting in positive strategies to support the child or young person. Candidates will be able to plan and implement imaginative activities through play and promoting skills to interact with others.

Other duties include assisting children and young people who are unable to fully attend to their own personal care needs this may include manual handling.

Candidates will be able to work using their own initiative or work as part of a team, be prepared to undertake physical activity within the community, be able to follow procedures, take responsibility and manage any challenges in an appropriate manner is essential, as is an awareness of the issues that affect children with disabilities.

Due to the nature of service provision there will be a requirement to work unsocial hours, for which enhanced payments are made.

Due to the nature of the work, it will be necessary to obtain a satisfactory disclosure from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)

Conwy is committed to equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from all sections of our community. There is an option for disabled people to apply on different formats. Please contact the HR Team on 01492 576129 for further advice.

Candidates must complete our application form to be considered. CVs by themselves will not be accepted. If you have not received an interview invitation within three weeks of the closing date, you must assume that you have not been short listed for interview.

Conwy is committed to safeguarding. Qualifications and references will be verified.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Refugee Support-Casework Volunteer(Bristol-Monday Session)

British Red Cross volunteers help thousands of refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants every year enabling people to draw upon their own strengths to withstand crisis and rebuild their lives. Our casework volunteers work one-to-one with refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants at a time which many will find particularly...
ADVOCACY
NBCMontana

Bozeman students show their support for health care workers

BOZEMAN, Mont. — COVID-19 case numbers are falling nationally, but health officials say we’re not out of the woods yet in Montana. At last check, hospitals statewide were around 72% full, in Gallatin County that number is 88%. Despite this, some in the community showed up Wednesday to tell medical...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Sessional Support Worker
Laurinburg Exchange

Session on homelessness hopes to attract community support

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will be hosting an informational session on homelessness Thursday. At the session will be representatives from Family Promise, a nationwide program that is working on preventing and ending family homelessness. “I’ve only been at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church since January, but since then I’ve had so...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers serve ‘legal documents’ citing ‘Nuremberg Code’ to NHS hospital staff

Anti-vaxx protesters have filmed themselves handing bogus legal papers to staff at an Essex hospital, accusing them of “crimes against humanity” for their work tackling Covid-19. The footage shows a group of around half a dozen people at Colchester Hospital brandishing a brown envelope with “all of the evidence to prove the coronavirus is an absolute ‘plandemic’”. The term plandemic refers to a conspiracy theory that blames the Covid outbreak on the World Health Organisation, pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates. The man, surrounded by several others who were filming the interaction on their phones, then claims Covid is “a...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Covid: What could a ‘Plan C’ involve?

Ministers are reportedly considering additional Covid measures that could amount to a “Plan C”, as England prepares for another winter during the Covid pandemic.While the government has so far resisted calls to implement new Covid measures, the health secretary has warned restrictions could return in England in the run-up to Christmas. According toThe Telegraph, Cabinet Office ministers are discussing proposals which could potentially form a “Plan C” involving even tougher measures than the existing “Plan B”. The newspaper reported this extra contigency plan could see a ban on household mixing. But Edward Argar, health minister, denied on Thursday there was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prisoners three times more likely to miss hospital appointments with no notice than general public, says report

Prisoners are three times as likely to miss hospital appointments with no advance notice than the general population, according to new findings.Research by the Nuffield Trust find that the pandemic, on top of existing prison staff shortages and overcrowding, may have worsened already poor access to healthcare in jails.The report, seen by The Independent, finds that in 2019/20, prisoners missed 42 per cent of scheduled outpatient appointments, compared with 23 per cent in the community.The percentage of missed appointments where no advanced warning was given was 18 per cent - three times higher than in the general population (6 per...
HEALTH
The Independent

Renting directly linked to poor physical and mental health

Everyone deserves to live in a safe and secure home that isn’t going to put them or their family at risk of ill health. But for millions of renters, that right seems a world away from their own everyday living conditions.One in five renters in England has poor mental and even physical health because of the type of housing they live in, according to research from Shelter.Damp and mould are one of the most common problems, affecting 26 per cent of renters, the same proportion that aren’t able to heat their homes.A fifth are constantly struggling to pay rent and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy