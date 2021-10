MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two juveniles are in custody after a string of vehicle burglaries in the area over the past week. According to the BSCO, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with delinquency by theft of property. The older teen is from Maryville and faces several charges for violating probation in Blount County. The younger teen was reported runaway from Knoxville and is currently in DCS custody.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO