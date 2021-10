Trevon Diggs joined elite company on Sunday when he picked off Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold twice during the Cowboys 38-26 victory. Diggs became one of six corners in the Super Bowl era with eight interceptions through his first 16 games. He is also only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games since the NFL merger, joining Don Bishop who did so in 1961.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO