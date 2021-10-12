CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPI) A British Columbia woman received an unusual rude awakening when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on her pillow. Ruth Hamilton said she was asleep at her Golden home when she became vaguely aware of her dog barking in the house. "The next thing was just

'I'm just thankful to be alive' | Meteorite crash lands on woman's bed

WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman survived an extremely close call when a meteorite came crashing through her ceiling and landed on her bed. Ruth Hamilton told The Canadian Press she had been asleep for hours on the night of Oct. 3, when she woke up to the sound of her dog barking. Moments later, the Golden, British Columbia, resident said she heard what sounded like an explosion and felt debris all over her face.
Meteorite Crash-Landed in a Canada Woman's Bed While She Slept

When Ruth Hamilton awoke on October 3 to the sound of her dog barking, followed shortly by an explosion and drywall debris falling on her face, she was afraid there was an intruder in the house, she tells Claire Palmer at the Pipestone Flyer. She was on the telephone with an emergency operator when she noticed a dark gray rock behind her pillows that matched the fist-sized hole in her ceiling.
Space debris crashes through woman’s roof, lands on her pillow

This had to be a terrifying way to wake up. On October 4th, a woman in British Columbia, Canada, was awoken by a crashing sound and the feeling of debris hitting her face. Ruth Hamilton looked up to see a hole in her ceiling and a rock on her pillow. She called 9-1-1 because she wasn’t sure what happened, and it turns out a meteor was sailing over the area that night, and authorities say a part must’ve broken off it and crashed through the woman’s roof.
Out Of This World: Sleeping Woman Has Close Call With Meteorite

Talk about a rude awakening. Earlier this month, a woman in British Columbia woke up in the middle of the night thanks to a meteorite that crashed through her roof and landed on her pillow. Ruth Hamilton told Victoria News, “I just jumped up and turned on the light, I...
Meteorite Crashes Into Canadian Woman’s Bedroom, Missing Her by Inches

A Canadian woman got the shock of a lifetime when she was woken up in the middle of the night by a meteorite crashing through her bedroom ceiling and landing mere inches from her face, reports the Vancouver Sun. Ruth Hamilton luckily had no physical injuries aside from some debris on her face. "I've never been so scared in my life," said the Golden, British Columbia, resident. Hamilton called the police, and they initially thought the rubble was from a local construction site, before determining it was part of a meteor shower hours earlier. "The odds of that happening are so small, so I'm pretty grateful to be alive," she said. Hamilton added that she plans on keeping the rock that nearly killed her.
Stargazing: Woman experiences close call with meteorite

Several weeks ago a Canadian woman dodged a near disaster when she was fast asleep and a "space rock" believed to be a meteorite crashed through her roof and bedroom ceiling and landed on her pillow less than 6 inches from her head. The event happened on Oct. 4 in...
