Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow

A Canadian woman got the shock of a lifetime when she was woken up in the middle of the night by a meteorite crashing through her bedroom ceiling and landing mere inches from her face, reports the Vancouver Sun. Ruth Hamilton luckily had no physical injuries aside from some debris on her face. “I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said the Golden, British Columbia, resident. Hamilton called the police, and they initially thought the rubble was from a local construction site, before determining it was part of a meteor shower hours earlier. “The odds of that happening are so small, so I’m pretty grateful to be alive,” she said. Hamilton added that she plans on keeping the rock that nearly killed her.

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO