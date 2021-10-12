Google pulls ads for "stalkerware" apps from Play Store
Google has reportedly pulled down several adverts that promoted stalkerware apps that could also be used to surreptitiously spy on victim's phones. Google banned ads that promoted apps that are designed “with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization," in August 2020, however, TechCrunch found five app makers who were still advertising stalkerware apps.www.techradar.com
