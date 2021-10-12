CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Coke fan collects 11,308 different cans for Guinness World Record

 10 days ago

(UPI) A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting 11,308 different cans issued by the soft drink company. Gary Feng was named the Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of soft drink cans...

