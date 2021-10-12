CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Switzerland set up a World Cup qualifying showdown game with Italy by beating Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday. The win lifted Switzerland level on points with Italy ahead of the last two rounds next month — starting with their meeting in Rome on Nov. 12. Italy is...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Both teams then earned victories in their second game of that international window to remain on course for a place in Qatar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland: Swiss open up six-point gap in World Cup qualifying with victory

Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching next year's World Cup were dealt a heavy blow with a controversial first-half red card playing its part in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. Ian Baraclough's men now sit six points adrift of second place in Group C with three matches to play, including a showdown with Euro 2020 winners Italy in their final qualifying game, but could feel aggrieved about the manner with which their World Cup 2022 hopes were dealt a potentially fatal blow.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitar Berbatov
Person
Breel Embolo
WNYT

Denmark on brink, Kane on streak in WCup qualifying

European countries resume their qualifying campaigns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. Christian Eriksen's future in soccer is still unknown following his collapse during a game for Denmark in the European Championship when suffering cardiac arrest. As Eriksen continues his recovery, his national team is coping extremely well without its star player. After reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals without the midfielder, Denmark is the only European team in World Cup qualifying to win its first six games. Beat Moldova away on Saturday then Austria at home on Tuesday in Group F and Denmark will most likely be the first country to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Mikkel Damsgaard, while not a like-for-like replacement for Eriksen, has stepped up as Denmark's most creative player in the absence of someone he calls his "role model." In setting up Joakim Maehle for the second goal in the Danes' 2-0 win over Scotland last month, Damsgaard took his goal involvement to nine in nine international games - scoring four and assisting five - and he added another assist in a 5-0 win over Israel that has taken Denmark to the brink of qualifying.
SOCCER
swiowanewssource.com

Pressure mounting on Japan in WCup qualifier vs. Australia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With two defeats out of three games already in World Cup qualification, Japan needs to beat Australia on Tuesday in Saitama or face the genuine prospect of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In contrast, the Socceroos are in excellent form and will take a huge step towards Qatar with a win.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Manchester United#Lithuania#Wcup#Vilnius#Ap#Swiss#European
swiowanewssource.com

Germany qualifies for WCup; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs

BERLIN (AP) — As Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, its former under-21 team coach was crying tears of joy after his first win in charge of Turkey. Stefan Kuntz was unable to keep his emotions in check after Burak Yilmaz’s penalty in the...
SOCCER
swiowanewssource.com

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz to miss WCup qualifier at US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell will miss Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against the United States because of a sprained right ankle. Forward José Guillermo Ortiz will not play in the game because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Costa Rican Football Federation said Monday. Christian...
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

Opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Paralympics moved to Verona

MILAN (AP) — The opening ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics in 2026 was switched from Milan to Verona on Tuesday in a cost-cutting move. Originally slated for the PalaItalia Santa Giulia being built in Milan, the ceremony will now be held at the Verona Arena, a large Roman amphitheater that was already slated to host the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games.
SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Espanyol beats Cádiz 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol followed up its shock win against Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory over Cádiz on Monday. Raúl de Tomás and Nico Melamed scored in each half to give Espanyol its third win in four matches. It was coming off a 2-1 win over Madrid before the international break.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Special delivery as Amazon driver leads Scotland to shock win at T20 World Cup

Scotland pulled off a shock six-run victory over Bangladesh at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from a former Amazon delivery driver as Oman handed debutants Papua New Guinea a 10-wicket rout. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he's getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh," said Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer.
WORLD
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
swiowanewssource.com

About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated

LONDON (AP) — Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose. The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
swiowanewssource.com

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
swiowanewssource.com

Vinícius double leads Real Madrid to 5-0 rout at Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday. This was Carlo Ancelotti's team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the...
UEFA
swiowanewssource.com

Morgan says investment must coincide with World Cup plan

Alex Morgan said increased investment in the women's game must be part of any plan for a biennial World Cup. Morgan, a star on the U.S. women's national team, is part of a FIFA technical advisory group announced this week that is looking into a proposal to stage the World Cup every two years.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy