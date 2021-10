High Point Parks & Recreation is working with Kernersville, Greensboro and GRETA (Guilford Regional Tennis Association) to offer one of six Wheel Serve programs in the state. Special thanks to Helen and Kelly from Charlotte for coming and showing us how their Wheel Serve program is run.

Special PopulationsInterested? For more information, please email susan@gretanc.com or register at www.gretanc.com/Wheel_Serve_Piedmont.