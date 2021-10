LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Native American art exhibit that was vandalized at the University of Kansas has been reinstalled. The Spencer Museum of Art announced Wednesday the exhibit, called “Native Hosts,” is back in front of the museum. Officials are inviting the public to an event Thursday afternoon to celebrate the artwork. The exhibit consists of five aluminum signs that name tribes who historically or currently live in what is now Kansas. University police said two people vandalized four of the panels on Sept. 4. The fifth panel was later taken but it was recovered.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO