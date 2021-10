Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A seal spotted swimming for more than a week with a Red Bull energy drink can stuck to its mouth was rescued by police in Scotland. The seal was first spotted Oct. 6 swimming off the coast of Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the can wedged on its lower jaw, and a rescue operation was launched by the Exploris seal rescue team in collaboration with the Belfast Harbor Police, Lagan Search and Rescue and the charity Debbie Doolittle Wildlife Rescue.

