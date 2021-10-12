CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Mulberry Street Closures near Downtown Area Scheduled for Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17

 10 days ago
  • Ernie Wintergerst, Forestry Supervisor, 970-221-6306, ewintergerst@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division will be running a large-scale tree pruning project on Mulberry Street from Saturday, October 16 through Sunday, October 17.

On Saturday, October 16, eastbound W. Mulberry Street will be closed between S. Howes Street and S. College Avenue and on Sunday, October 17, eastbound E. Mulberry Street will be closed between S. College Avenue and Mathews Street. Work is anticipated to take place from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. and alternate routes of transportation are recommended during these times.

Additionally, two days of closures are scheduled for October 21 and 22 to prune the remainder Mulberry Street from Mathews Street to Riverside Avenue, causing an eastbound lane closure.

Routine pruning and tree removals are important to maintain public safety, as well as the health of the urban forest. Approximately 70 trees will be pruned along Mulberry Street during this project. Additionally, one tree will be removed due to public safety concerns.

The work set to take place is dependent on favorable conditions; variances may occur due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

