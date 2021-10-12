CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dies At 58

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hasbro announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Brian Goldner had died just two days after the head of the longtime toymaker had taken medical leave. Goldner, 58, joined Hasbro in 2000 and is credited with leading the toymaker into new ventures in entertainment and digital gaming. He was appointed CEO in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Toymaker Spin Master creates venture arm

Spin Master Corp. announced the creation of a venture arm, Spin Master Ventures, that will make minority investments in the company's three core areas: toys, entertainment and digital games. The company will start by allocating $100 million to the venture group and focus on North America and Europe initially. The company has already made an investment in Nørdlight, a Stockholm-based mobile games company with more than 50 years of experience, and Hoot Reading, and online live tutoring service. "Spin Master Ventures will establish us as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking for capital to start and grow a business in the kids' space and will complement our acquisition strategy as well as bolster our product development pipeline," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and board chair, in a statement. Spin Master stock has gained 45.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

Change is inevitable in the stock market, and some of today's biggest companies could be replaced in the years to come. These five growth companies have the innovation and addressable markets to become some of the largest stocks in the world by 2040. Whether you realize it or not, the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Buying Opendoor Today Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997

Anyone who follows me knows this: I’m super bullish on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock. Long story short, buying Opendoor stock today could be like buying Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock back in 1997 – before Amazon took over the retail world. From where I sit, Opendoor makes a rather compelling case. That is,...
STOCKS
IBTimes

P&G Sees Higher Costs On Transportation, Commodities

Procter & Gamble reported Tuesday another quarter of increased sales, but lifted its estimate on annual cost inflation amid supply chain difficulties, putting pressure on shares. The consumer products giant, whose brands include Bounty paper towels and Crest toothpaste, now sees a $2.3 billion hit in costs over the current...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Goldner
The Independent

Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth

Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show.The company has ramped up production, rebounding from pandemic-induced delays in the first half of the year. It's also looking beyond movies and TV and said it plans to fund “new growth opportunities" such as video games, which are being tested in some markets. “It remains very early days for this initiative and, like other content categories we’ve expanded into, we plan to try different types of games,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IBTimes

Soaring Netflix Beats Forecasts As Subscriber Numbers Jump

Netflix reported Tuesday that it gained 4.4 million more subscribers in the recently ended quarter, topping revenue and profit forecasts as hits like Squid Games draw masses of viewers. Analysts had been worried that a surge in Netflix subscriptions due to people being stuck at home during the pandemic would...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Ceo#Cancer
Kokomo Perspective

5 High Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Top Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week?. Even as the big banks post impressive figures, dividend stocks appear to be gaining traction in the stock market today. Notably, this would likely be due to the latest update from the Federal Reserve on its tapering plans. Earlier this week, a summary of the central bank’s September meeting was released. According to the notes, the Fed is looking to roll back its generous monetary support by mid-November at the earliest. Naturally, this is an understandable response given the current uptrend in the U.S. economy. Participants at the meeting note that the current economic recovery remains “broadly on track”.
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy