Wisconsin State

Two dead after plane headed to Salina crashes in Wisconsin

By Laura McMillan
 7 days ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC/TMJ4/KSNW) — A plane that was headed from Wisconsin to Salina, Kansas, crashed Tuesday morning. A couple from New Mexico died in the crash.

The FAA says the single-engine plane was flying from Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to Salina Regional Airport when the plane crashed just after 9:30 a.m.

The plane went down in a residential area in the Village of Waukesha, Wisconsin, near WIS-164 and Red Wing Dr.

Family members said the victims are Randy and Susie Reimer who had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The family said the two were headed home to New Mexico after visiting family in Wisconsin.

No other citizens in the area were injured.

The FAA identified the plane as a single-engine Glastar. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA says.

