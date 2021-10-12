Black String with Nguyên Lê and Coloris with Camilla George for K-Music 2021

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by the powerhouse trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was behind HBO/Sky’s smash-hit miniseries Chernobyl, is making a significant move into the music space.
The production company, which has major upcoming projects including BBC/AMC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw, and the Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers for HBO/Sky, has taken a stake in renowned London venue Koko, currently undergoing a major three-year £70 million ($96.8 million) restoration and due to reopen in Spring 2022.
Dating back to 1900, the near-legendary venue played host to the likes of Charlie Chaplin...
