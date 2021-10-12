CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black String with Nguyên Lê and Coloris with Camilla George for K-Music 2021

jazzwise.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon’s Festival of Korean music returns to live stages this October and November, once more showcasing the variety and excitement within the country’s burgeoning music scene. Highlights include a rare London appearance by...

www.jazzwise.com

Music Week

Young, Gifted And Black: Women In Music x YouTube Music - Namywa

Music Week is teaming up with YouTube Music for the Women In Music Awards in October - Black History Month - with a content series and webinar event, Young, Gifted And Black: Women In Music. Here, Adenike Adenitire meets Namywa…. Namywa, 27, is a recording artist, musician and songwriter whose...
mixmag.net

George FitzGerald releases first solo music for three years

George FitzGerald has released his first solo music in three years, with a single named ‘Ultraviolet’. The electronica track is a soundscape of high tempo percussives and synth tones, brought together by uplifting bass. Read this next: Long player: George FitzGerald is the man in flux. The single is accompanied...
PopMatters

Moor Mother Makes Accessible and Challenging Music on ‘Black Encyclopedia of the Air’

Camae Ayewa, better known as Moor Mother, has an uncanny ability to inhabit a variety of genres but always seems like she’s born to create whatever project she takes on. Whether it’s free jazz poetry (Circuit City), noise (Fetish Bones), or a good old-fashioned collaborative album (BRASS, with Billy Woods), her discography is a pure delight for any music fan who can’t sit still with one particular style.
Person
Nguyên Lê
kwbu.org

SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - I.C. Glee Quartet

One of the treasures of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project is this rare 78 by the I.C. Glee Quartet from 1929. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. Listen to this episode's featured song:. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert...
jazzwise.com

Camilla George and Sarathy Korwar for Warwick’s From the Source Fest

Produced by Serious names include dynamic Indo-jazz fusion drummer Sarathy Korwar (29 Oct) and MOBO-nominated saxophonist Camilla George and her talent-packed band (31 Oct) alongside two acclaimed Birmingham-based artists in the form of award-winning spoken word poet Jasmine Gardosi (26 and 27 Oct) and soulful rapper Kofi Stone (30 Sept) plus a rare live-show from legendary Massive Attack collaborator, rapper/producer and trip-hop pioneer Tricky (3 Nov).
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Bible Black'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Bible Black". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song was written by Harris alongside BRITISH LION singer Richard Taylor and guitarist David Hawkins. Although a summer European...
#Jazz Guitarist#Notting Hill#Coloris#Korean#Nigerian#Efg London Jazz Festival#K Music#Kyungso Park Soona Park#Angharad Jenkins Lrb#The Coronet Theatre
jazzwise.com

Jan Garbarek: Five Essential ECM Albums

When the final notes of Afric Pepperbird were committed to tape in Arne Bendiksen’s recording studio in Oslo, producer Manfred Eicher and recording engineer Jan Erik Kongshaug knew they had captured something special. Music empowered by Ornette Coleman’s ‘freedom principal’, yes, but something more, something that sounded closer to home. Now regarded as a European jazz classic, it marked the beginning of Garbarek’s remarkable career, documented every step of the way by ECM.
Music Week

Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Camilla Pia

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021. There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.
jazzwise.com

"In our music there’s no such thing as a mistake and, actually, maybe in life itself there’s no such thing as a mistake either" | Abdullah Ibrahim interview

It’s a sunny day in Cheltenham. Abdullah Ibrahim is looking ahead to his concert with his group Ekaya in the Jazz Festival tented village. He’s been out and about in the town, and I bump into several fans on my way to this interview who mention he’s been out shopping and taking the air, so as we settle down for a talk he is well acclimatised to the Cotswold spring. A good place to begin seemed to be the backstory to his new album with the same band, The Balance (out on vinyl from Gearbox), which was recorded in London, and which came about after John Cumming of Serious introduced him to the label. It has been some five years since his previous record, and so this one was eagerly awaited.
jazzwise.com

Albert Ayler: 10 Essential Albums

Ayler's 1964 studio debut for Bernard Stollman's ESP-Disk label is a bench mark free jazz recording that still has the power to shock and awe those who confront it for the first time. With forceful backing from Peacock and Murray, Ayler blows up a soul stirring hurricane of free expression and new sounds whose echo in the avant jazz and rock scene still resonates today.
jazzwise.com

Larry Young: 10 Essential Albums

Solid early session from the organist that shows his command of the soulful grits’n’gravy vocabulary as patented by the likes of ‘Brother’ Jack McDuff and Jimmy McGriff. Into Somethin’. Blue Note, 1964. One of the great Blue Note sleeves – the artist looking statesman-like against the backdrop of the modernist...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chernobyl’ Producing Studio Moves Into Music Space With Investment in Iconic London Venue Koko

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by the powerhouse trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was behind HBO/Sky’s smash-hit miniseries Chernobyl, is making a significant move into the music space. The production company, which has major upcoming projects including BBC/AMC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw, and the Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers for HBO/Sky, has taken a stake in renowned London venue Koko, currently undergoing a major three-year £70 million ($96.8 million) restoration and due to reopen in Spring 2022. Dating back to 1900, the near-legendary venue played host to the likes of Charlie Chaplin...
The Independent

DJ trio Swedish House Mafia reunite with new music, tour

DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia, known for bringing house music to the masses with their arena shows, are ready to turn the crowd up with a new collaboration with The Weeknd and a global tour on the horizon. The trio dropped a new song and music video on Friday, melding their thumping, body-rocking beats with The Weeknd s dark cinematic vocals on “Moth To a Flame." It comes as they are announcing a 44-date arena world tour in 2022 with stops in Miami Las Vegas, Houston Toronto, London, Paris and Madrid. It's a long awaited return for...
chestertownspy.org

Chesapeake Music Hosts Zelter String Quartet

The Zelter String Quartet – back from its dazzling gold-prize winning performance at the 2021 Chesapeake Music International Chamber Music Competition – will play Mozart’s beloved “Hunt” string quartet, among other offerings, at the Ebenezer Theater on October 23rd. The concert will also be live-streamed. The “Hunt” is the fourth of Mozart’s six quartets dedicated to Franz Joseph Haydn. Besides being a mainstay in the canon of classical music, the quartet achieved even greater popularity when it was included in the movie soundtracks of The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Star Trek: Insurrection.
wbgo.org

Hear vital new currents in music from Kazemde George, Nikara Warren, säje, Houston Person and Remy Le Boeuf

Kazemde George, "I Insist" Kazemde George is a tenor saxophonist, composer and scholar presently poised for a breakthrough with the jazz public. The engine of this momentum is I Insist, his soulful new debut on Greenleaf Music, which combines an easy grasp of melody and a swinging foundation with some jostling ideas about cultural identity in the Black diaspora. (George's father hails from Guyana, and his mother is Jamaican; he grew up in Berkeley and attended Harvard and the New England Conservatory before landing in Brooklyn.) There's a declarative political thrust to the album, whose title invokes Max Roach's We Insist! Freedom Now Suite — but as you see in this live version of the title track, George and his sharp young band are enfolding their insistence in an appealing groove.
hotnewhiphop.com

Black Thought To Star In Musical "Black No More"

Black Thought is widely regarded as one of the best lyricists hip-hop has ever seen, and understandably so. One needs to only dive into any work with The Roots and his solo material to witness his penmanship prowess. Suffice it to say, few artists are held in such high esteem...
Mic

Black roadies are still being kept from music’s biggest stages

“Once a tour hits a certain point in popularity, the tendency is to have all-white crews — even to the point there are some acts who started with a Black crew, but as they got bigger, their crews became white crews.”- Bill Reeves, co-founder of Roadies of Color United. A...
