Black String with Nguyên Lê and Coloris with Camilla George for K-Music 2021

It’s a sunny day in Cheltenham. Abdullah Ibrahim is looking ahead to his concert with his group Ekaya in the Jazz Festival tented village. He’s been out and about in the town, and I bump into several fans on my way to this interview who mention he’s been out shopping and taking the air, so as we settle down for a talk he is well acclimatised to the Cotswold spring. A good place to begin seemed to be the backstory to his new album with the same band, The Balance (out on vinyl from Gearbox), which was recorded in London, and which came about after John Cumming of Serious introduced him to the label. It has been some five years since his previous record, and so this one was eagerly awaited.

