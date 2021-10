The Department of Transport has made a further announcement and has confirmed further easing of the restrictions on travelling abroad. It has brought a huge sigh of relief to many as the majority of countries on the red list have been taken off.A total of 47 countries are set to be removed from the UK’s red list for travel in the latest government update, including South Africa – leaving just seven destinations subject to Britain’s quarantine rules.The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that dozens of destinations, including Argentina, Chile, Thailand and Mexico, would be bumped up to the “rest of world” list,...

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO