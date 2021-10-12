Tragic start to October; 3 traffic fatalities in 9 days in Walworth County

The month of October is off to a tragic start start with three traffic fatalities in the first nine days of the month. There was a motorcycle crash in Sharon on Friday, Oct. 1, a hit-and run crash two days later in Elkhorn on Oct. 3 near Gateway Technical College, and a third fatality near Lauderdale Lake on Saturday, Oct. 9. Arrests have been made in the hit-and-run and OWI homicide charges are pending for the Oct. 9 crash.