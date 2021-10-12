CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth County, WI

Tragic start to October; 3 traffic fatalities in 9 days in Walworth County

By STEPHANIE JONES AND DENNIS HINES
Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

The month of October is off to a tragic start start with three traffic fatalities in the first nine days of the month. There was a motorcycle crash in Sharon on Friday, Oct. 1, a hit-and run crash two days later in Elkhorn on Oct. 3 near Gateway Technical College, and a third fatality near Lauderdale Lake on Saturday, Oct. 9. Arrests have been made in the hit-and-run and OWI homicide charges are pending for the Oct. 9 crash.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Walworth County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Elkhorn, WI
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Traffic Accident#Gateway Technical College#Owi#Cpr
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy