Three things the New York Jets did right in their pre-bye slate

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. News broke late last night from ESPN’s Rich Cimini that Jets safety Marcus Maye has charges stemming from a DUI incident earlier this year. This comes after rumors that Maye’s absence is due to a contract issue, rather than an actual injury. All of this encompassing the fact that Maye is looking for a new deal with the team. The odds of a deal happening now (or ever, in that regard), are slim. Safety isn’t a position that’s really that important on the majority of teams. There’s a reason the Jets let Jamal Adams walk, who arguably is a better overall player than Maye. Don’t get me wrong, Maye is an excellent player; but a good safety is a bonus, not a necessity. However it works out, hopefully it ends up well for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO