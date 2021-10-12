Government slammed for pandemic management missteps
10 days ago
The UK government made a succession of mistakes in its handling of the Covid pandemic, according to a parliamentary report. It delayed implementing a lockdown and adopted a 'fatalistic approach' in how to slow the spread
The British government failed to act quickly enough in its initial Covid-19 response, enabling the virus to spread rapidly through communities and resulting in thousands of deaths, lawmakers said in a damning report published Tuesday. The report, an initial assessment by the British Parliament’s Health and Social Care, and Science...
Turn on the news and the discourse is focused entirely on the anti-vaccination movement slowing down the rate needed for herd immunity. But is it their fault the government has not been transparent at every step?. Early in the pandemic, the government’s position on masks was contrary to what it...
A Shropshire Conservative MP has admitted the Government 'could have done better' in the wake of a critical report over the handling of the coronavirus. But Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said ministers and scientists did their best in a situation which nobody had faced before. She added that previous governments must also accept their share of blame for a long-term failure to plan for future pandemics.
The Government modelled the impact of a coronavirus hitting England in February 2016 – four years before the Covid-19 outbreak hit. The Government modelled the impact of a coronavirus hitting England four years before the pandemic, with health officials warning of the need to stockpile protective equipment and develop a contact tracing tool, documents show.
Two months into the pandemic, Melanie Jewkes was walking down her street when a neighbor flagged her down and asked a question that would have been odd a year earlier. The neighbor wanted to know if she had enough flour. A baker in Salt Lake City, he was able to buy flour wholesale while grocery stores shelves were often empty. He said he was willing to help her and others in the neighborhood get flour if they needed it.
The UK should immediately implement the 'Plan B' to tighten restrictions or a 'winter crisis' of surging Covid cases and deaths could be a reality, a senior health boss warned. Chief executive of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor has called for the return of masks and working from home as...
A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
Although the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2020, it wasn’t until March when the novel coronavirus upended life for most Americans. Throughout the year, states issued stay-at-home orders, closed schools, restricted travel, issued mask mandates, and changed election dates. Here are the policy...
A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
This Is Music 2021, the annual report from UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the production side of UK’s commercial music industry, reveals the devastating impact of Covid-19, which wiped out 69,000 jobs – one in three of the total workforce. Launching the report, UK Music called on...
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that three GOP-led states – Arizona, Utah and South Carolina – could lose their state-based authority to oversee workplace safety due to their unwillingness to adopt certain COVID-19 rules relating to health care facilities. OSHA, an agency within the U.S. Department of...
Ministers are reportedly considering additional Covid measures that could amount to a “Plan C”, as England prepares for another winter during the Covid pandemic.While the government has so far resisted calls to implement new Covid measures, the health secretary has warned restrictions could return in England in the run-up to Christmas. According toThe Telegraph, Cabinet Office ministers are discussing proposals which could potentially form a “Plan C” involving even tougher measures than the existing “Plan B”. The newspaper reported this extra contigency plan could see a ban on household mixing. But Edward Argar, health minister, denied on Thursday there was...
On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
The UK's testing regime for fully-jabbed travellers will continue until at least the new year, the government says. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ruled out any changes before 2022, as testing is a vital safety layer to 'maintain s border surveillance'. Speaking virtually at the Airport Operators Association's annual conference, Shapps...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has the credentials to enable him great success as our governor. However he seems to care more about earning the votes of President Trump's base than about serving us, his constituents. In his COVID response, he has refused to permit local governments or businesses to require masks...
It’s been over a year and a half since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, over 700,000 Americans have died from Covid and nearly 120 million have been infected. While vaccination rates have increased and cases have retreated in recent weeks, the virus continues to affect the lives of people across the country.
The global asset management industry reached an all-time high of $114.7 trillion in assets under management in 2020, according to a McKinsey report released yesterday. That made 2020 the second-best year since the financial crisis in terms of AUM growth, according to the report. It was not just driven by performance: Net new flows of assets grew at 2.7 percent in 2020, just slightly down from 2019.
