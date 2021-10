After 21 weeks in which British visitors to mainland Portugal have been obliged to test before travel, the government in Lisbon has dropped the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK.The Foreign Office advice has been updated with the change to say no test is required for travellers from the UK to Portugal “if you have an NHS Covid Pass … or an EU digital Covid vaccination certificate showing you have been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before you travel”.All vaccines administered by the NHS in the UK are approved by the European Union.Starting with the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO