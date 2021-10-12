UFC Fight Night 194 Medical Suspensions: Dern, Brown Among Those Facing 6 Months

Brown: -235 (MyBookie) Brown entered the UFC with a lot of hype and high expectations. Unfortunately, he hasn’t yet delivered in the way the UFC hoped. This is largely because of his inconsistencies. One fight, like the last one, he’ll look like a world-beater with the size, speed, and technique needed to climb the welterweight rankings. But, in other fights, like his fights against Luque and Price, Brown disappoints. When he’s on, he has a variety of offensive tools at his disposal. His power is impressive and only improved by his athleticism. Brown strikes well at range, mixing in quick kicks and punches directed toward his opponent’s whole body. Then, in tight, especially the clinch, Brown can land heavy knees as looks for an opening to get the back and eventual choke. His offensive prowess has led to 6 knockout and 5 submission wins. Brown’s primary struggle comes defensively, specifically in the pocket where his range is nullified and he is still too far away to grapple. In this dangerous area where some fighters excel, Brown struggles and has been knocked out twice.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO