Chickasaw County crews work to fill potholes

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.
LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 95, spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations", but was in good spirits and back at work at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official...
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of "Rust", and Joel Souza, the film's director, at the...
The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
Some investors aren't waiting to see if former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they're all in. Trump said Wednesday that he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here. Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Not for the first time, the NBA is in hot water...
The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
