Pensacola Beach, FL

Enjoy a Spooktacular Beach-O-Ween on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

 7 days ago

Load up your kids, friends and family and head to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 22, to enjoy a SPOOKtacular Beach-O-Ween celebration along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. The 3rd annual Beach-O-Ween takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the boardwalk and is jointly sponsored by the Santa Rosa Island Authority, Visit Pensacola, Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Pensacola Beach Boardwalk to showcase businesses and celebrate with trick-or-treating, decorated booths and games for all ages!

