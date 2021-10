STEUBENVILLE — Reno Saccoccia is putting a new twist on the saying “it’s not you, it’s me” as he preps his Big Red for its final three regular-season games. “Right now, it’s not about anyone we have left to play,” the hall of fame coach said earlier this week. “It’s about how we prepare during the week and how we play on Friday nights. That’s what I am concerned about.

