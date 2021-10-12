CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay for performance of ‘Fix You’ at album launch gig

By Will Lavin
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay took to London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire tonight (October 12) to perform a special album launch show. The one-off gig saw the band celebrate the release of their upcoming album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is due to arrive on Friday (October 15). During their set, Chris Martin and co....

