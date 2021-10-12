CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JR Smith Finishes Elon Phoenix Invitational in 81st Place After Shooting 27 Over Par

By Tyler Conway, @@jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJR Smith wouldn't even let a hornets nest stop him from completing his first collegiate golf tournament. The NBA guard-turned-North Carolina A&T golfer needed medical attention after getting stung by hornets midway through the final round of the Elon Phoenix Invitational but managed to soldier on and complete a round of eight-over 79. He finished the event in 81st place (out of 84) at 27 over.

