JR Smith Finishes Elon Phoenix Invitational in 81st Place After Shooting 27 Over Par
JR Smith wouldn't even let a hornets nest stop him from completing his first collegiate golf tournament. The NBA guard-turned-North Carolina A&T golfer needed medical attention after getting stung by hornets midway through the final round of the Elon Phoenix Invitational but managed to soldier on and complete a round of eight-over 79. He finished the event in 81st place (out of 84) at 27 over.bleacherreport.com
