Purity Ring postpone tour to 2022 ++ Dawn Richard announces headlining dates

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurity Ring were already forced to reschedule their tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, a few times. Most recently, it was scheduled to begin next week, but they have pushed it back again, this time to spring of 2022. "out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, we must postponed these tour dates once again," they write. "simply put, the pandemic is not yet over."

