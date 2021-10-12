CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, MI

School Concerned About Sportsmanship After New Soccer Record

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote, but there was clear support for sending a letter to the Benzie Central district, the superintendent said.

Hubbell, one of the best players in Michigan, scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central on Sept. 29, setting state and national records for most goals in a high school game.

“He was firing them off like a rocket,” said Heather Bartelmay, a Kingsley school board member whose son was goalkeeper for part of the game. “We went over and hugged our boys. That’s what was needed. Their hearts were bleeding.”

Superintendent Keith Smith, who will draft the board’s letter, told The Associated Press that it was a “cheap shot.”

“They set out to do it, and they did it,” Smith said Tuesday. “It has no place in high school athletics. … Moving forward from getting knocked on your face is a great life lesson. But our soccer program is a fledgling program. We only have so many kids.”

Kingsley is 0-16 and has scored only seven goals all season, according to game results posted online.

In hindsight, the leader of the Benzie Central district said maybe the game should have been immediately stopped when the Huskies were ahead by eight goals instead of waiting until halftime and allowing more goals to pile up.

Amiee Erfourth said there have been lopsided scores in other sports in the Northwest Conference, sometimes with her school on the losing side.

“It’s brought to light a good learning opportunity,” said Erfourth, the superintendent. “We are always striving for our students to be the best student-athletes on the field and in school. But we also want to have class and sportsmanship as well.”

Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder has told local news media that he knew records were possible against the struggling Stags. But in a Sept. 30 letter to Kingsley officials, he said he didn’t intend to “humiliate your players or your program” and apologized for some remarks.

“It was a player getting hot and I got lost in the opportunity the kid had in front of him,” Batchelder said.

Kingsley soccer mom Shannon Schoech suggested the school should stop playing Benzie Central in any sport this year.

“We as parents want to be able to tell our boys that not only did their parents and loved ones stand up for them, but their entire community did as well,” Schoech told the school board.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

