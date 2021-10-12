Devious Licks: Has This Social Media Trend Gone Too Far?
By Katie Stewart
Social media has certainly proven its influence on teenagers ever since the “Devious Lick Challenge” blew up on TikTok and made its way into the walls of State High. Students are partaking in this challenge all across the country, and schools have been affected nationwide. As harmless as a...
It is no surprise that today's children and young adults are impressed by the world of technology. Nowadays everything is a trend or a meme. Internet culture is a real thing that is taking over. Younger ages don’t spend so much time staring at their TV screens but their phones or laptops. No app is more popular than Tik Tok at the moment, people of all ages are sharing content, making content, and having a good laugh. The impressive thing about Tik Tok is that it has an FYP meaning For You Page. This page/feed is watching what videos you like and which videos you stay on the longest to give you a feed strictly filtered for you. This is also based upon age, Tik Tok has tried very hard over the past year to monitor content for certain age categories.
As schools across the country are seeing an increase in behavior problems associated with social media “challenges” that encourage theft, vandalism and sometimes even violence, New Hampshire educators are expressing concern over the negative impact of social media on students during an already turbulent pandemic year. In September, a challenge...
TikTok has been an outlet for many teens during the pandemic. Various trends and challenges have passed through TikTok, each with its unique twist, though recently reaching new extremes. Over the past couple of weeks, a new challenge called “devious licks” has surfaced on social media. “Devious licks” are odd or funny ways to steal everyday school objects. The trend started with students stealing toilet paper rolls or calculators, but have now become as extreme as removing bathroom stall doors from their hinges. This trend has negatively impacted the Berkeley High School (BHS) janitorial staff and displayed the extremes students will go to for recognition on social media.
A TikTok trend may be to blame for an uptick of vandalism in residence halls after students returned to campus this fall. IU residents have stolen or damaged ceiling tiles, door numbers, bathroom markers and exit signs across several on-campus residence centers in recent weeks, IU Director of Residential Life Sara Ivey Lucas said.
Viral trends on social media, from the "devious licks" that had students stealing school equipment to the misinformation regarding critical race theory, are some of the newest issues schools across the country are facing. Now the largest teachers union in the US is calling on social media platforms to stop the problems from spreading.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is warning students, parents and staff about a new destructive TikTok trend in a press release sent out on Oct. 7. The trend called "devious licks" originated from a video posted on the social media app. In the video, students are being encouraged to "participate in monthly challenges to vandalize property, steal and physically assault others, all while posting on social media."
TikTok is a hive for all kinds of viral trends, memes, dances, and more — but with such a wealth of content to choose from, it can be easy to miss out on some of the platform’s biggest performing moments. Here are the top TikTok trends taking over the app right now.
