Councilman Michael Boyd is currently in Washington, D.C., until Wednesday, representing the City of Killeen at the annual Association of the U.S. Army Expo. AUSA is a nationwide advocacy group for the Army and has chapters all over the country, including its biggest chapter in the Fort Hood area. The six-day conference, which allows AUSA chapters from around the world to meet with Army leadership and learn what’s new and upcoming in the Army, began Friday morning.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO