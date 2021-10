(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Chinese manufacturers are adjusting to deal with the problems of electricity rationing and the rising cost of materials and shipping. A Yiwu-based firm that makes Christmas decorations has been seriously affected, according to company official Li Jun. Not only has its power supply been halved, but its raw material costs have also jumped as much as 60 percent since last month, shrinking an already meager profit. The firm will have to hike its product prices in the future, Li said.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO