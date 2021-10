Every season, the College football faithful consistently have the same argument over and over trying to answer the same question: what was the game of the year? Some go early in the season for non-conference showdowns. Some argue for marquee conference brawls. This year, it’s neither a conference game nor a non-conference game. The dual independence of the University of Connecticut and the University of Massachusetts supersedes conference affiliation and makes the game all the more meaningful. Not just for the two schools as the rare opportunity for either school to win a game, but to see two winless teams go at it this late in the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO