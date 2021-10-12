CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Identifying and treating a concussion is key to recovery

By Kristine Porter kporter@tnonline.com
Times News
 7 days ago

Knowing that a child has a concussion is just the first step in treating it. Colin Ellis, a physical therapist with Lehigh Valley Health Network Outpatient Neurologic Rehabilitation, talked about rehabilitation treatments during an online information session hosted by LVHN titled “Because They’re Kids: Fall Sports and Concussions.” Dr. Duy Tran, a pediatrician in emergency medicine at LVHN, spoke about how to prevent and identify concussions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
