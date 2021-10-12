Identifying and treating a concussion is key to recovery
Knowing that a child has a concussion is just the first step in treating it. Colin Ellis, a physical therapist with Lehigh Valley Health Network Outpatient Neurologic Rehabilitation, talked about rehabilitation treatments during an online information session hosted by LVHN titled “Because They’re Kids: Fall Sports and Concussions.” Dr. Duy Tran, a pediatrician in emergency medicine at LVHN, spoke about how to prevent and identify concussions.www.tnonline.com
