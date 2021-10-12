CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Rangers History Today: Finally ... A Postseason Series Win

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 7 days ago

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their first postseason series victory in team history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

On Oct. 12, 2010, the series shifted back to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for a decisive Game 5. To that point, the road team had won each game in the series — the Rangers taking Games 1 and 2 at the Trop and the Rays taking Games 3 and 4 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

After a day off to travel, the Rangers played their first Game 5 in a postseason series in franchise history.

Both teams tossed their aces back out onto the hill: Cliff Lee for the Rangers and David Price for the Rays.

The Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead to start the game when Elvis Andrus scored on a Josh Hamilton ground out. But the Rays answered relatively quickly, scoring a run off Lee in the bottom of the third on a Ben Zobrist RBI single.

That would be the only run the Rays would score.

The Rangers regained the lead in the top of the fourth after Nelson Cruz doubled and later scored from third on a Rays throwing error.

Vladimir Guerrero scored in the top of the sixth inning, and then Ian Kinsler homered in the ninth to give the Rangers some insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVcpd_0cPDzVvb00
By Matthew Postins

Rangers History Today: Finally ... A Postseason Series Win

It was a long wait for Texas Rangers fans. But on this date, the franchise finally won its first postseason series.

21 hours ago

Rangers 2022 Payroll: Hearn Super Two Eligible, Arbitration Projections

MLB Trade Rumors has released their salary arbitration projections for 2022. Here's a deep dive into how these numbers could impact the Texas Rangers and their offseason plans.

Oct 11, 2021

Rangers History Today: Showalter Takes Over

The Texas Rangers were shopping for a new manager in 2002 and hired one whose claim to fame was paving the way for other managers to win the World Series.

Oct 11, 2021

The Rangers’ bullpen received a rest that night. Lee was brilliant, giving up one run on six hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.

With the win, the Rangers and Rays capped the first postseason series in which the visiting team won every game, and Lee set a record for most strikeouts in an ALDS (21, after notching 10 in his first win in the series in Game 1).

Next up for the Rangers? The American League Championship Series, against a familiar foe.

Also on this date …

Oct. 12, 2011: For the second time in five days, the Rangers won an extra-inning game in the American League Championship Series, as they defeated the Detroit Tigers, 7-3, in 11 innings in Detroit. Like Game 1, the contest had a significant delay due to weather (two hours and 13 minutes). At least this delay was before the game actually started. The Rangers took the lead in the 11th after a three-run home run by Nelson Cruz, which was his fourth home run of the series

Oct. 12, 2015: The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Rangers, 8-4, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. With the win, the Jays won both games in Arlington and sent the series back to Toronto for a decisive Game 5.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Chicago Cubs players who will be back in the mix in 2022

While there are sure to be some free agent signings and wheeling and dealing by Jed Hoyer this offseason, it’s a good bet that a few of your favorite September (and October) Chicago Cubs will still be playing with the team in 2022. We know that won’t be the case for all 67 of the guys the Cubs have used this season, but there’s reason for hope for a few of the bright spots amongst the new-look end of summer North Siders.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kinsler
Person
Cliff Lee
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Tampa Bay Rays
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Lose To Gallo And Yankees 4-3 In Opener

The Texas Rangers (55-94) lost to the New York Yankees (83-67) 4-3 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday night, as they saw the familiar face of former Ranger Joey Gallo for the first time since he was traded to the Yankees. The Rangers were able to manage seven...
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
220
Followers
697
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy