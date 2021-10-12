Clarion-Goldfield-Dows volleyball to face Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The Varsity Eagle volleyball team traveled to Mt Morris to face a couple of top 10 D2 teams in the state, as well as D1 schools. Muth chose to be placed in the more difficult pool, facing #1 ranked ND Prep in the 2nd match in pool play. The Eagles beat Mt Morris 2-0 in the first match of pool play, then lost to an outstanding ND Prep 0-2. They defeated Midland High and Holly each 2-0 to round out pool play, taking 2nd behind ND prep. In bracket play, Muth took care of Plainwell 2-0, before bowing out to an excellent North Branch team in the semi finals, 0-2. This tournament will serve the Eagles well in playing future tough competition and learning to stay energized and focused throughout play. Leaders for the day include: Lexi Boyke with 36 kills and 6 blocks; Audrey Geer with 35 kills, 8 blocks, 10 aces,and 39 digs; Emma Kerkau with 14 kills and 9 blocks; Kara Hecht with 10 kills, 3 aces, and 21 digs; Hannah Reinhardt with 4 aces and 29 digs; Sarah Hauck with 77 assists, 9 aces, and 26 digs. The Eagles face a tough Garber team this Wed in conference play.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO