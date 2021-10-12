911 | Fiery crash on MLK, failed Safeway drug heist, E Madison garbage chute ‘self extrication’

Officers were able to drag the injured driver from the car just before it became fully engulfed. SPD says ammunition in the car also exploded during the fire. Seattle Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. Medics transported the driver to Harborview in serious condition. Police say the man faces arrest for eluding and, as a convicted felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as a domestic violence-related warrant for assault in the second degree, harassment, property damage and violation of a no-contact order. There were no reported serious injuries to responding officers or a bystander who assisted in the rescue.