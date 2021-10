Joe Biden has signed legislation to help US government workers who have been victims of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome”.The illness has sickened diplomats, intelligence officers and service personnel around the world and began in Cuba’s capital in 2016.“I was pleased to sign the HAVANA Act into law to ensure we are doing our utmost to provide for US government personnel who have experienced anomalous health incidents,” said Mr Biden.“Addressing these incidents has been a top priority for my administration.”Under the legislation the US federal government will increase medical support for officials who are impacted by the strange illness, the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO