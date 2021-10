The chosen trainer would be expected to offer fighter-like qualities and take the strain off the frontline combat fleet. Major changes to advanced jet training are currently in vogue within the U.S. Department of Defense, and the latest requirement has now been drafted by the Navy, which is seeking a “Tactical Surrogate Aircraft.” It is described as a two-seat “fighter type” jet that the service will be able to use as a companion trainer and as an adversary. The latest Sources Sought Notice has many parallels with the Navy’s plans to introduce a new Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS), which you can read more about here, as well as with the Air Force’s recent Advanced Tactical Trainer proposal, both of which could be considered revolutionary, for better or worse.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 HOURS AGO