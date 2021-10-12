HPV Vaccine Hesitancy Remains High Among US Parents

Today 56.3 percent of adults in Florida have received the full COVID vaccine, and 66 percent have received one dose (OurWorldInData.org). Currently, more females than males are vaccinated. The age group of 65-74 represents the highest percentage of vaccinated. The average daily death rate is 376.4, and 51,889 individuals have died in Florida due to COVID. Given the spread rate of the disease, the mortality rate, and the length of time since the pandemic began, the vaccination rate is lower than is needed. Vaccine hesitancy (the delay or refusal of vaccines despite the availability, WHO 2015) is not new. Previous research helps identify the critical factors to understand, to better speak with your patients and assist them in their decision-making about vaccination.
Comments / 0