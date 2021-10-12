CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

HPV Vaccine Hesitancy Remains High Among US Parents

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Hesitancy over the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine remains high among parents in the United States, with almost two-thirds of parents on the fence about getting their child vaccinated, according to a new study. The HPV vaccine was approved in the U.S. in 2006. Two

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block a vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers. Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it Oct. 29. Workers who don’t comply risk losing their jobs. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. The court previously rejected challenges of vaccine requirements for New York City teachers and Indiana University staff and students.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Ethnic Minorities#Immunization#Hpv Vaccination#Reuters Health#Hispanic
Brookings Institution

Discrimination in the healthcare system is leading to vaccination hesitancy

The American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll is an extensive, diverse national survey with measures of discrimination experiences, COVID-19 vaccination status, and vaccine hesitancy. Drawing on this survey, we test the relationship between discrimination and vaccination uptake. We find that a significant segment of the national sample has experienced discrimination when interacting with the health system, and that these experiences influence their decision on whether to get vaccinated. It seems that this is another example of how structural racism harms both individual Americans and the wider population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US ‘underestimated vaccine hesitancy’, outgoing health chief admits

The retiring head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitted on Sunday that top public health officials in the US underestimated the level and ferocity of resistance many Americans would show towards a vaccine for Covid-19 as the virus continues to kill thousands across the country.Dr Francis Collins, who is resigning from NIH before the end of 2021, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Saturday that he and others “underestimated the vaccine hesitancy issue” when efforts were underway to develop the Covid-19 vaccine last year and begin a nationwide distribution program in 2021.“Looking back, I think we underestimated the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mercedcountytimes.com

COVID remains on high plateau; vaccine/booster decreasing risk

The surge in COVID cases which started in mid-July has developed a peculiar plateau-like pattern at a high number of cases, as opposed to a significant decrease as was typically the case with previous surges, according to the Merced County Public Health Department. The other COVID characteristic that stands out...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ajmc.com

Survey: COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Low Among People with Rheumatic Diseases

Three-quarters of patients said they were worried about the risks associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients with rheumatic diseases have highly favorable attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly when their physicians encourage them to take the shot, according to a new survey. The study, published in ACR Open Rheumatology, also found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

African women hit by vaccine hesitancy

Despite rampant concerns about pregnancy and fertility, there's no evidence that vaccines affect a woman's chances of getting pregnant. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/42285812a2074865ada5d538ca25da40.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Reasons for Vaccine Hesitancy

People that are not yet vaccinated have been labeled as vaccine-hesitant by those that have been vaccinated, sometimes without knowing the real reasons why some individuals have yet to be vaccinated or what their reservations are about not being vaccinated. Tiffany Jones-Smith, the host of On the Record with Tiffany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
unc.edu

UNC-Chapel Hill awarded $11.7 million to improve HPV vaccination among adolescents

Vaccines for human papillomavirus, or HPV, which are typically given during adolescence, could prevent more than 32,000 cases of cancer in the United States each year. But rates of vaccination among young Americans are lagging far below the target of 80 percent set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CANCER
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The irony of vaccine hesitance

Many people in the past 50 years are fortunate to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, chicken pox, pneumonia, polio and seasonal flu. Antibiotics are always easily attainable if we get a serious or mild infection. With all of these benefits from modern medicine, many lucky people have never been seriously ill with prolonged fevers or breathing issues and resultant fatigue and malaise. If you have no experience with being truly sick, one can easily think that getting COVID-19 is no big deal. It’s rather ironic that the benefits of vaccines could be making people hesitant about getting a new vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wgbh.org

Are Vaccine Mandates A Practical Solution For Hesitant Healthcare Workers?

The deadline for Massachusetts state workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is quickly approaching, with some sectors preparing for employees to potentially walk off the job rather than receive the dose. State Representative Dr. Jon Santiago and Dr. Benjamin Linas, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University’s School of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wxxinews.org

Some hesitant parents agree to get COVID-19 vaccine from their child's pediatrician

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available, government leaders, non-profits, health authorities and others have looked for ways to inform and encourage people to overcome their hesitations to get the shots. The Golisano Children's Hospital pediatric practice recently found some success by offering the vaccines to not only eligible children, but also...
ROCHESTER, NY
skepticalraptor.com

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis is not linked to the HPV vaccine

A recent case report about a death of a 15-year-old boy from a form of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) after receiving the quadrivalent HPV vaccine has been widely shared by anti-vaccine groups. Of course, I wanted to look into any potential link between ADEM and the HPV vaccine. Before I...
HEALTH
orlandomedicalnews.com

Vaccine Hesitancy, the Psychology Behind the Confusion

Today 56.3 percent of adults in Florida have received the full COVID vaccine, and 66 percent have received one dose (OurWorldInData.org). Currently, more females than males are vaccinated. The age group of 65-74 represents the highest percentage of vaccinated. The average daily death rate is 376.4, and 51,889 individuals have died in Florida due to COVID. Given the spread rate of the disease, the mortality rate, and the length of time since the pandemic began, the vaccination rate is lower than is needed. Vaccine hesitancy (the delay or refusal of vaccines despite the availability, WHO 2015) is not new. Previous research helps identify the critical factors to understand, to better speak with your patients and assist them in their decision-making about vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: Conversations are winning over the vaccine-hesitant

Thankfully, not all COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is political. With the right approach, it is far easier to ease genuine concerns about safety and efficiency than it is to change a locked-in partisan point of view. That a substantial portion of eligible Americans who have so far declined to get vaccinated...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy