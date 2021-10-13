CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stripe report tracks checkout changes, emergence of services like Klarna, Afterpay and more

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStripe has released a new study tracking changes to the digital checkout industry in the US, Canada and Europe. The company partnered with Edgar, Dunn & Company to study the top 100 e-commerce websites in the US and Canada, tracking each for pre-defined errors. E-commerce sites were tested for 26 different criteria related to checkout form design, mobile optimization, localization as well as buyer trust and security. The study also features insights from 200 consumers in North America.

