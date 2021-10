Pleasantville’s cross country squad will be taking the full week to prepare for the West Central Conference Meet at Lake Panora Thursday. The Trojans’ girls finished seventh while the boys finished fourth in their final meet of the regular season at Nodaway Valley last Monday. With the postseason beginning, Pleasantville will be looking to compete with some of the best in their conference including Van Meter, Des Moines Christian, and Madrid. Coach Aaron Fichter says that the competition will be incredibly difficult, especially on the boys’ side.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO